TREND REPORT: From Politicizing Pantsuits To Substituting Metallics For Nude, The Top 5 Styles Of 2016

2016 was quite the year for fashion. From sequins year round to sheer style dominating red carpets, there was so many trends that stunned. So whether you are in to white after Labor Day or avant-garde looks, check out the top 5 trends from 2016.

BEDROOM ROMANCE

2016 was about bringing bedroom style to the streets. Whether it was beautiful slip dresses or lingerie like looks, it was all over the runways and on your favorite celebs and influencers. Get ready to look lovely in lace. Not into showing too much? Play with texture and wear silk or satin for a dreamy look and remember: layering is always an option.

Hillary Clinton may have made the pantsuit political , but it’s always been stylish. This menswear look became a womenswear staple. Whether you are headed to the boardroom or out for a classy dinner, this look is guaranteed to be powerful.

Wearing the blazer sans undershirt or in a satin or silk will definitely up its sex appeal. 2016 was all about taking menswear and making it our own.

If your typical go-to for your shoes was nude or even black, mix it up with metallics! Metallic shoes give your look that extra pop, taking it from a look to a LEWK.

This was also the year of people going bold in monochromatic metallic looks and dresses. See some of our favorite runway looks and celebrity style featuring the magic of metallic shoes, below.

The shoulder is the only part of a woman’s body that doesn’t age, so there is no wonder that this trend was spotted on almost everybody this year. Whether it was off the shoulder tops, one shoulder dresses or showing both shoulders, all of it exudes femininity and sexiness. However, this trend is nothing new, as a Chanel dress from 1930, introduced the structured exposed shoulder trend (which less than 100 years later, has burst back on the scene in popularity).

Check out some major shoulder action below.

ARCHITECTURAL SLEEVES

The more volume the better. Avant garde sleeves with added dimension were all over the runways, our favorite editorials, and celebrities. This Victorian style trend will continue into 2017 and the architecture and structured look isn’t going away.

Beauties, which trend for 2016 is your favorite? Take our poll below!

