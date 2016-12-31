Watch: Kim Burrell Preaches Against ‘Perverted’ Homosexuals Days Before Ellen Show Appearance

Gospel singer Kim Burrell has the internet up in arms after a sermon of hers condemning homosexuality as “perversion” went viral.

In the clip, Burrell begs anyone wrestling with the ‘homosexual spirit’ to pray to God for deliverance. She then refers to homosexuality as a spirit of ‘delusion’ and ‘confusion’ before calling out specific homosexual acts as ‘perverted.’

“I came to tell you about sin,” she preaches. “That sin nature… That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women… You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.”

In an effort to address the controversy surrounding her sermon, the gospel singer hopped on Facebook Live to say, basically, it’s nothing personal. Her duty as a “Christian” is to save souls. * spoiler alert *: This was not an apology.

The real tea is that Burrell was scheduled to perform with Pharrell on The Ellen Show on January 5th to promote the film. Does she know that Ellen suffers from the same “affliction” that she’s so against?

