Vandals change sign to read “HollyWeed”

Many believe that smoking the sticky-icky will make you lazy, but not in Cali. Police are looking for vandals that changed the infamous Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed”.

According to CBSNews.com, the bandit or bandit(s) climbed the mountain and threw two tarps over the “O’s” to make them appear like “E’s.”

Police states the crime is being investigated as misdemeanor trespassing, but that they will review the video footage.

Follow Joe Morris @jspeedymorris22 “Prankster alters iconic Hollywood sign to read ‘Hollyweed’ as new marijuana law begins in California ” http://nydn.us/2iE4yL6

