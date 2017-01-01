Features
Home > Features

Vandals change sign to read “HollyWeed”

19 hours ago

Radio Blog
1 reads
Leave a comment

Many believe that smoking the sticky-icky will make you lazy, but not in Cali. Police are looking for vandals that changed the infamous Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed”.

According to CBSNews.com, the bandit or bandit(s) climbed the mountain and threw two tarps over the “O’s” to make them appear like “E’s.”

Police states the crime is being investigated as misdemeanor trespassing, but that they will review the video footage.

View image on Twitter

Follow

Joe Morris @jspeedymorris22

“Prankster alters iconic Hollywood sign to read ‘Hollyweed’ as new marijuana law begins in California  ” http://nydn.us/2iE4yL6

 

Changed sign , Hollyweed , hollywood

Also On Old School 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Vandals change sign to read “HollyWeed”

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest