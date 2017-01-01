Features
Home > Features

Is Mariah Carey’s career over due to the disaster on NYE?

20 hours ago

Radio Blog
11 reads
Leave a comment
New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

I don’t know if suffered is the right word, but Mariah Carey definitely struggled through her performance in Times Square on New Year’s Eve as technical difficulties caused her to forget the lyrics to one of her biggest hits “Emotions,”.

The issues continued with another hit, “We Belong Together,” because a prerecording of the song continued to play…O no, at least she looked good.

Check out the video here in case you missed it.

disaster , Lip Sync , mariah carey , NYE

Also On Old School 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Is Mariah Carey’s career over due to the disaster on NYE?

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest