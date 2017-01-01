Is Mariah Carey’s career over due to the disaster on NYE?

I don’t know if suffered is the right word, but Mariah Carey definitely struggled through her performance in Times Square on New Year’s Eve as technical difficulties caused her to forget the lyrics to one of her biggest hits “Emotions,”.

The issues continued with another hit, “We Belong Together,” because a prerecording of the song continued to play…O no, at least she looked good.

Check out the video here in case you missed it.

