Chicago Has The Highest Murder Rate, Here’s Why

14 hours ago

1/2/17- Roland Martin talks to Chicago Sun Times columnist Mary Mitchell about the violence in Chicago and the newest statistics that labels the city as the deadliest in America.

“Part of the problem is the lack of jobs and opportunity. Chicago is a very segregated city. There is also no organized gangs. Drug dealing is the business of the gangs. There is nothing organized and there is the proliferation of guns,”  Mitchell said.

 

