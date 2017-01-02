Home

MORNING MINUTE: Farewell 2016

13 hours ago

The Tom Joyner Morning Show
3 reads
Leave a comment


 

1/2/17- Comedian Chris Paul has a poem for 2016 and reminds us why we should all feel blessed to see 2017. Listen above!

Comedian Chris Paul , Morning Minute

Also On Old School 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading MORNING MINUTE: Farewell 2016

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest