TOP OF THE MORNING: Mariah Carey’s Not So Good NYE

16 hours ago

1/2/17- The all new TJMS is back! Find out how Tom, Sybil and comedian Damon Williams spent the last few days of 2016 and why anything was better than what Mariah Carey did on national television. Listen above.

Damon Willliams , Sybil Wilkes , Tom Joyner Morning Show

