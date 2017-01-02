Entertainment
Mariah Carey Responds To NYE Meltdown

10 hours ago

New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square

Source: James Devaney / Getty

By now everyone has heard about the Mariah Carey meltdown on New Years Eve, live on National Television. But if you have been on New Eve’s party rest up. Here’s what happened. Read Here

My question afterwards was, how will Mimi respond to this?

I don’t know how Mimi is going to get out this fiasco, but I can’t wait to hear her “official statement”.

 

Well Mariah Carey has responded, and I’m not quite sure if this is the right response but here it is…

https://twitter.com/MariahCarey/status/815452528238358529

Mariah Careys Rep’s response

Dick Clark Productions side of the story

Mariah’s Complete NYE performance

