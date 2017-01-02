WATCH: President Obama’s Most Impressive Policy Wins

Photo by

National
Home > National

WATCH: President Obama’s Most Impressive Policy Wins

As President Barack Obama prepares to leave office, NewsOne takes a look at some of his most impressive wins.

1 day ago

NewsOne Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

President Barack Obama, the nation’s first black President will be leaving office in a matter of weeks. When he first entered the Oval Office, America faced its worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, but after a full eight year’s of leading the nation, the United States economy has recovered and has experienced a substantial level of growth.

With health care reform, the financial crisis, the demise of Osama Bin Laden and a number of domestic victories in his column of triumphs, NewsOne looks back at President Obama’s top accomplishments. (Not ranked in order)

  • Affordable Care Act (Obamacare)
  • Restored the American Economy
  • Authorized the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden
  • Signed into law the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act for women
  • Repealed Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell and ensured equality for LGBT Americans
  • Raised the federal minimum wage to $10.10
  • Signed the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act
  • Supported Criminal Justice Reform and signed the Fair Sentencing Act
  • Ended military involvement in the Iraq War and ended combat missions in Afghanistan
  • Launched the My Brother’s Keeper Initiative to empower boys and young men of color
  • Implemented the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy to protect young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children
  • One of the key leaders in the fight for the Paris Agreement which created a comprehensive framework to reduce global climate change

SOURCE: White House, AOL, Washington Monthly

SEE ALSO:

How Will History Judge President Barack Obama?

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Afghanistan War , Climate Change , Consumber Protection Act , Criminal Justice Reform , DACA , Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform , Don't Ask Don't Tell , Fair Sentencing Act , Financial Crisis , Health Care Reform , Iraq War , LGBT , Minimum Wage , My Brother's Keeper , Osama Bin Laden , Paris Agreement , undocumented immigrants

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest