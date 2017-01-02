President Obama to Give Farewell Speech in Chicago on January 10

President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address next week in Chicago, the White House announced on Monday. Obama will deliver remarks at McCormick Place in his hometown Jan. 10. Admission is free, with tickets being released Jan. 7 on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“In 1796, as George Washington set the precedent for a peaceful, democratic transfer of power, he also set a precedent by penning a farewell address to the American people,” Obama said in a statement Monday. “And over the 220 years since, many American presidents have followed his lead.”

Obama added that he’s “just beginning” to pen his remarks, which he says will mark a celebration of the ways the country has changed “for the better” over the past eight years. Additionally, Obama will “offer some thoughts” on how the nation can continue that progress in the years ahead.

“Since 2009, we’ve faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger,” Obama said. “That’s because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding—our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better.”

