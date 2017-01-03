Kamala Harris Begins Historic Turn As California’s First Black Senator

NewsOne Staff

amala Harris, who will doubly serve as the nation’s first Indian senator and California’s first Black U.S. Senator, was sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Harris, 52, is just one of several culturally diverse senators elected in November. Surrounded by her family and close friends, California’s sitting Attorney General vowed to serve the people to her utmost ability.

Senate colleague Dianne Feinstein vowed to fully support Harris in the transition period.

“This is a woman who is the sitting attorney general of the state of California. She is very smart and I think she will have her own way of doing things,” Feinstein said. “My job is to be helpful to her in any way I can.”

Harris announced her bid to run after California’s longtime senator Barbara Boxer announced her retirement in 2015, capping an end to her 24-year senate career.

Today I was sworn-in to the U.S. Senate. I am humbled and honored to serve you and the people of California. Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/LRScLiYgsS — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 3, 2017

“I am, of course, ecstatic that my successor is Kamala Harris, who has served as attorney general in my state with great distinction and who will continue the tradition of having a strong, progressive woman in this seat,” Boxer said of Harris.

Shortly after the service, Harris tweeted from her official account that she was “humbled and honored” to serve in her new position. “Let’s get to work,” she wrote.

SOURCE: Los Angeles Times

