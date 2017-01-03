Bengals’ Player Pacman Jones Arrested, Denies Related Accusations

An attorney for Bengals cornerbacktold a judge Tuesday he “vehemently denies” an assault charge that led to his arrest earlier at a Downtown hotel.

There are witnesses Jones intends to call in his own defense, public defender Lauren Staley told Hamilton County Municipal Judge Richard Bernat. Jones also intends to hire his own attorney now that he faces multiple charges that stemmed from the incident.

Prosecutors say Jones was at the Millenium Hotel early Tuesday morning and was “beating on different hotel room doors.” Hotel security came to investigate, and prosecutors say Jones pushed and poked a hotel security employee in the eye.

Police were then called.

While being arrested, court documents say Jones was “head-butting” and “kicking” at officers, trying to avoid being placed in a police vehicle.

Later, at the Hamilton County jail, prosecutors said Jones spit on a jail nurse. Court documents also say Jones spit on a jail deputy.

He faces a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance. He is also charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing police.

Bernat set bonds totaling $37,500.

The cornerback signed a three-year contract prior to this past season which just ended on Sunday against Baltimore. Jones stayed mostly out of trouble of late after a rash of incidents early in his 10-year NFL career.

According to the USA Today NFL arrest database, Jones has been arrested for the following incidents:

July, 2005 : Assault and felony vandalism stemming from a nightclub altercation in Nashville, Tenn. Charges were dropped.

: Assault and felony vandalism stemming from a nightclub altercation in Nashville, Tenn. Charges were dropped. February, 2006 : Possession of marijuana, felony count of obstruction and two misdemeanors of obstructing police in Fayetteville, Ga. Jones pleaded no contest to obstructing police and received three years of probation and a $500 fine.

: Possession of marijuana, felony count of obstruction and two misdemeanors of obstructing police in Fayetteville, Ga. Jones pleaded no contest to obstructing police and received three years of probation and a $500 fine. August, 2006 : Disorderly conduct and public intoxication in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Charges were dropped on the condition he stayed out trouble for six months.

: Disorderly conduct and public intoxication in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Charges were dropped on the condition he stayed out trouble for six months. October, 2006 : Misdemeanor assault in Nashville, Tenn. Charge dropped because of inconsistent testimony.

: Misdemeanor assault in Nashville, Tenn. Charge dropped because of inconsistent testimony. July, 2011 : Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in Cincinnati. He pled guilty to the disorderly charge and placed on probation, but resisting arrest was dismissed.

: Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in Cincinnati. He pled guilty to the disorderly charge and placed on probation, but resisting arrest was dismissed. June, 2013: Assault in Cincinnati. He was found not guilty.

Assault in Cincinnati. He was found not guilty. Jones has been charged, but was not arrested, in other incidents.

In June, 2007: Jones is charged with felony coercion for his alleged role in a Feb., 2007 strip club shooting in Las Vegas. In December, 2007, Jones pleaded no contest to a reduced misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct for his role. His sentence of one year probation and community service is stayed until after his testimony.

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of Cincinnati.com and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Patrick Smith and Getty Images