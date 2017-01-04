Janet Jackson Gives Birth at 50

26 reads Leave a comment
Congrats to Janet Jackson and husband, Wissam Al Mana! They welcomed a son Eissa Al Mana to the world this afternoon.Jackson finally acknowledged her pregnancy in October, showcasing her baby bump six months after announcing she was putting her world tour on hold.
“My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour,” she said last April. “I have to rest up, doctor’s orders.”
This is the first child for Janet and Wissam. We can’t wait to see him! Comment to tell Janet congrats!!!
Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016
10 photos Launch gallery
Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016
1. Dream KardashianSource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Ella-Loren SumpterSource:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Sutton Joseph Jr.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Caleb KelechiSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. Luna Simone StephensSource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. York Banks AslaSource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Theodore James KushnerSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Ace TuckerSource:Instagram 8 of 10
9. Khari Barbie MaxwellSource:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Heiress Diana HarrisSource:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours