Remembering Jamie Foxx’s Beef With LL Cool J [EXCLUSIVE]

Back in the 90s, when LL Cool j & Jamie Foxx were on set together, the two didn’t exactly get along well. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

